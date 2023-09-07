Hurricane Lee rapidly intensifies

FOX Carolina's Katherine Noel has the latest.
By Chrissy Kohler and Kendra Kent
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Hurricane Lee continues its rapid intensification, expected to becoming an extremely dangerous category 5 storm by the weekend.

Lee became a category 2 storm Thursday morning and is expected to quickly strengthen over the warm Atlantic waters to a category 4 storm by Thursday afternoon. It’s now anticipated Lee becomes the first category 5 hurricane of the 2023 season on Friday.

The current forecast track keeps the center of the storm away from any direct landfall in the Caribbean this weekend, but Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands are no doubt on high alert for potential impacts from the outer bands of the storm. A more southernly track takes Lee closer to the northern Caribbean making for more significant impacts over the weekend. At minimum, the storm produces rough seas and large swells for the northern parts of the islands.

Hurricane Lee
Hurricane Lee(Fox Carolina)

From there, long-range forecasts do suggest more of a northerly curve early next week that would keep it away from the United States. The track of the storm is dependent on the strengthen of the Bermuda high in the northern Atlantic and the placement of a trough moving in from the west over the United States.

Most have the storm curving north well before it hits the U.S.
Most have the storm curving north well before it hits the U.S.(Fox Carolina)

A strong high pushes Lee on a more southerly track, allowing for potential impacts in the Carolinas late next week. A little weaker high allows for an earlier turn which takes it up the east coast away from the Carolinas but heading toward New England. An even weaker Bermuda high turns the storm much earlier but could lead to a direct hit to Bermuda from a powerful storm. It’s still too early to say which way it goes and we have plenty of time to watch as we wouldn’t see anything in the US or Bermuda until late next week and into the weekend.

Lee Potential Paths
Lee Potential Paths(Fox Carolina)

We also have tropical depression 14 which developed Thursday morning. It’s bringing some stormy weather to parts of the Cape Verde Islands but moves away from land and into the open Atlantic waters. It likely becomes a tropical storm by Friday and hurricane over the weekend. As of right now, there is no threat further threat to land. The next name on the list is Margo.

Tropical Depression 14
Tropical Depression 14(Fox Carolina)

