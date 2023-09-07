Owner of Peddler Steak House in Spartanburg passes away

By Amanda Shaw
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg community is mourning the death of the longtime owner of the Peddler Steak House.

According to Harris-Nadeau Mortuary, Barbara Mathison passed away on Sept. 2 at 82 years old, surrounded by family. She was predeceased by her husband Henry Mathison, who became the owner of the Peddler in 1993.

Together, the couple owned and operated the restaurant with the help from their two daughters.

“Barbara was an invaluable part,” her obituary states. “It’s fair to say that she made the best loved salad bar anyone had ever seen.”

The Peddler will be closed on Thursday and Friday for Mathison’s services at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church.

