Panthers holding spirit rock competition for local schools, winners to receive art grant

Schools are encouraged to create their best Panthers-themed rocks for a chance to win art grants.
The Carolina Panthers are holding a spirit rock competition as the new football season and school year get kicked off.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 6:44 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Carolina Panthers are inviting schools to show their Panthers pride as the new season nears.

As part of the competition, elementary, middle and high schools are encouraged to create a Panthers-themed spirit rock for a chance to win an art funding grant.

The first 50 schools to register will receive four cans of spray paint, courtesy of Lowe’s.

Members of the Carolina Panthers Kickoff Committee will vote on the top 10 spirit rocks, and will award a $2,500 top prize. Schools finishing second through 10th place will each receive $1,000 rewards.

Entries are open from now until Sept. 14. Schools can register for the competition here. Competition rules are here.

In addition to the grant awards, top finishing schools will also be featured on the Panthers’ social media platforms and will be recognized during an on-field ceremony during the team’s home opener on Monday Night Football on Sept. 18.

Related: Panthers Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead and a deputy is injured following a violent overnight home invasion in...
LCSD: Man dead after killing ex-wife, shooting Lexington County deputy in violent home invasion
Anderson Co. deputies searching for suspect
Deputies: Armed suspect on the run after shooting woman, dousing car with gasoline
FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
The Goucher-White Plains Fire Department said one person is dead and another was flown to the...
1 dead, 1 flown to burn center following house fire in Gaffney
Lifetime original "Murdaugh Murders: The Movie" is set to premiere in October.
Lifetime original ‘Murdaugh Murders: The Movie’ to air in October

Latest News

Greenville Symphony kicks off 76th season
Greenville Symphony kicks off 76th season
What's for dinner? Baked Feta Pasta
What's for dinner? Baked Feta Pasta
SC Highway Patrol addresses fatal pedestrian crashes
SC Highway Patrol addresses fatal pedestrian crashes
Proposal for new subdivision near downtown Greenville
Proposal for new subdivision near downtown Greenville
Crews responding to crash on busy Greenville road
Crews responding to crash on busy Greenville road