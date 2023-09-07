Police: Teen driver crashes into bus stop, injuring nearly a dozen students

A 16-year-old driver was arrested after police say he crashed into a bus stop while speeding,...
A 16-year-old driver was arrested after police say he crashed into a bus stop while speeding, injuring 11 students.(Source: KFSN via CNN)
By KFSN Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 5:31 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) - A 16-year-old driver in California was arrested after police say he hit 11 students at a bus stop.

Officials say the 16-year-old driver was speeding around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday outside of Roosevelt High School in Fresno. He allegedly crashed into a bus stop where 20 students were waiting.

Eleven students were hit and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say the driver pulled over after the crash but then ran off with his 14-year-old sister. They were picked up by a family member and later pulled over by police.

That’s when the 16-year-old was placed under arrest.

The crash is being investigated as a hit-and-run.

Copyright 2023 KFSN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead and a deputy is injured following a violent overnight home invasion in...
LCSD: Man dead after killing ex-wife, shooting Lexington County deputy in violent home invasion
Anderson Co. deputies searching for suspect
Deputies: Armed suspect on the run after shooting woman, dousing car with gasoline
FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
The Goucher-White Plains Fire Department said one person is dead and another was flown to the...
1 dead, 1 flown to burn center following house fire in Gaffney
Lifetime original "Murdaugh Murders: The Movie" is set to premiere in October.
Lifetime original ‘Murdaugh Murders: The Movie’ to air in October

Latest News

FILE - Luci Baines Johnson looks at the desk on May 16, 2023, on display at the LBJ...
Presidential centers issue joint statement calling out the fragile state of US democracy
Sen. Tommy Tuberville reacts to statements by Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro.
Tuberville: Military promotion hold not hurting readiness
FILE - Danny Masterson appears at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on June 7, 2017....
‘That ‘70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson could get decades in prison at sentencing for 2 rapes
Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, leaves the...
Hundreds of military promotions are on hold as Republican senator demands end to abortion policy
Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro speaks out about Sen. Tommy Tuberville's hold on military...
Navy leader says Tuberville's hold 'aiding and abetting communist and other autocratic regimes'