Rescue efforts are underway for an American caver who fell ill while exploring a deep cave in Turkey

Rescuers are working to help an American who is trapped in the third deepest cave in turkey.
Rescuers are working to help an American who is trapped in the third deepest cave in turkey.(Turkish Caving Federation via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish and international cave rescue experts are working to save an American speleologist trapped at a depth of more than 1,000 meters (3,280 feet) in a cave in southern Turkey after he became ill.

Mark Dickey, 40, became sick during an international expedition in Morca cave in southern Turkey’s Taurus Mountains, within the Mersin province, according to the European Cave Rescue Association. He has gastrointestinal bleeding and has been unable to leave the cave on his own, the association said on its website.

It described Dickey as “a highly trained caver and a cave rescuer himself” who is well known for his participation in many international expeditions. He is secretary of the association’s medical committee.

Dickey was on an expedition mapping the 1,276-meter (4,186-feet) deep Morca cave system for the Anatolian Speleology Group Association (ASPEG) before becoming sick at around 1,000 meters deep, according to Yusuf Ogrenecek of the Speleological Federation of Turkey.

Turkish disaster relief agency AFAD and rescue team UMKE are working with Turkish and international cavers on a plan to hoist Dickey out of the cave system, the rescue association said.

Ogrenecek of the Speleological Federation of Turkey told The Associated Press that Dickey’s condition has stabilized, and that he is in “good spirits.”

“Mark’s condition continues to improve,” the federation tweeted. “Doctors will decide whether it is possible for him to leave without a stretcher.”

The rescue efforts are made up of more than 170 people, including doctors, paramedics who are tending to Dickey and experienced cavers, Ogrenecek said, adding that the rescue operation could take up to two to three weeks. But it could take shorter depending on the situation.

A team of rescuers from Italy’s National Alpine and Speleological Rescue Team will be flying to Turkey on Thursday night. A total of around 50 rescuers will be at the entrance of the cave early Friday ready to participate in the operation directed by Turkish authorities.

Marton Kovacs of the Hungarian Cave Rescue Service said that the cave is being prepared for his safe extraction. Narrow passages are being widened to accommodate a stretcher, and the danger of falling rocks is also being addressed.

The rescue teams, which are from Hungary, Bulgaria, Italy, Croatia and Poland, hope that the extraction can begin on Saturday or Sunday. Kovacs said that lifting Dickey will likely take several days, and that several bivouac points are being prepared along the way so that Dickey and rescue teams can rest.

The cave has been divided into several sections, with each country’s rescue team being responsible for one section.

The Hungarian Cave Rescue Service, made up of volunteer rescuers, was the first to arrive at Dickey’s location and provided emergency blood transfusions to stabilize his condition. An additional Hungarian team of 15-20 rescuers will eave Hungary on Thursday evening on a military plane provided by the government and arrive at the rescue site on Friday morning, Kovacs said.

Six mountain rescuers, including two medics, have left for Antalya to help in the rescue operation, Jerzy Siodlak, the head of Poland’s mountain rescue service, GOPR, said Wednesday on Radio RMF24.

Thirteen other rescuers from southern Poland are also ready to join the rescue operation, GOPR authorities said. Siodlak noted the operation will be a challenging one given the condition of the American and the need to keep him medically fit for the rescue operation in difficult conditions.

He also stressed the need to provide the rescuers with light and communication possibilities at the depth the American is at.

___

Justin Spike in Budapest, Hungary, Aritz Parra in Madrid, Monika Scislowska in Warsaw, Poland, and Patricia Thomas in Rome, contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead and a deputy is injured following a violent overnight home invasion in...
LCSD: Man dead after killing ex-wife, shooting Lexington County deputy in violent home invasion
Anderson Co. deputies searching for suspect
Deputies: Armed suspect on the run after shooting woman, dousing car with gasoline
FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
The Goucher-White Plains Fire Department said one person is dead and another was flown to the...
1 dead, 1 flown to burn center following house fire in Gaffney
Lifetime original "Murdaugh Murders: The Movie" is set to premiere in October.
Lifetime original ‘Murdaugh Murders: The Movie’ to air in October

Latest News

Madison Co. suspect
Deputies: Suspect shot, carjacked USPS worker before high-speed chase
FILE - The Google app icon is seen on a smartphone, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in Marple Township,...
AI used to alter imagery or sounds in political ads will require prominent disclosure on Google
Limestone University names acting president after interim president resigns
Limestone University names acting president after interim president resigns
Explosive device found during traffic stop near elementary school in Swain Co.
Explosive device found during traffic stop near elementary school in Swain Co.
Police: Shoplifting suspects swapped baby with stolen merch in stroller
Police: Shoplifting suspects swapped baby with stolen merch in stroller