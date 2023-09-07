Risk for strong storms today, storm chance for the weekend

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Scattered storms fire up across the area Thursday afternoon as a cold front moves through. Some storms could have damaging straight-line winds.

First Alert Headlines

Strong storms possible Thursday

Unsettled pattern continues through Sunday

Cooler temperatures return this weekend

Scattered storms develop across the area Thursday afternoon and evening, starting in the mountains first and shifting into the Upstate later in the day. It’s more of a dodge-’em type set up where you don’t need to cancel your outdoor plans but keep an eye on the radar. While widespread severe weather doesn’t look likely, there is a chance a few storms could be strong to severe with the threat for damaging straight-line winds so be on alert. Storm chances die down overnight.

Damaging winds possible Thursday afternoon (Fox Carolina)

Daily Rain (Daily Rain)

The cold front stalls over the Carolinas, just east of our area Friday through Sunday keeping unsettled weather in the forecast. An area of low pressure slides southwest along the front, away from the area, bringing us a somewhat quieter Friday. Just an isolated shower or storm is possible. On Saturday, the low slides northeast along the front, setting up over the South Carolina, Georgia border allowing for an influx of Atlantic moisture to be flung our way. This brings the rain chances back up for both Saturday and Sunday with scattered storms both afternoons. While outdoor plans could still be a go, have a solid indoor back-up plan to be on the safe side.

Rain Chances (Rain Chances)

Temperatures cool off into the weekend. Friday’s highs are in the low to mid 80s, about where we should be for early September. Saturday and Sunday look a little cooler as highs slide in the low 80s in the Upstate and the upper 70s in the mountains giving us some nice fall feels.

Weekend Outlook (Weekend Outlook)

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.