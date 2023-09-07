SLED investigating allegations of jury tampering in Murdaugh murder trial

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced that South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson asked them to investigate allegations surrounding Alex Murdaugh’s 2023 murder trial.

In a joint statement from the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office and SLED, they announced that they are investigating allegations that the Colleton County Clerk of Court tampered with the jury.

On Tuesday, the Defense attorneys for Alex Murdaugh filed a motion claiming that the Colleton County clerk of court “tampered with the jury” by advising them “not to believe Murdaugh’s testimony and other evidence presented by the defense, pressuring them to reach a quick guilty verdict, and even misrepresenting critical and material information to the trial judge in her campaign to remove a juror she believed to be favorable to the defense.”

Alex Murdaugh is currently serving two life sentences for double murder. Murdaugh, who has insisted he is innocent in the murders of his two family members on their Colleton County hunting lodge property in 2021, has already filed a notice of plans to appeal his conviction.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead and a deputy is injured following a violent overnight home invasion in...
LCSD: Man dead after killing ex-wife, shooting Lexington County deputy in violent home invasion
Anderson Co. deputies searching for suspect
Deputies: Wanted suspect arrested after shooting woman, dousing car with gasoline
Lifetime original "Murdaugh Murders: The Movie" is set to premiere in October.
Lifetime original ‘Murdaugh Murders: The Movie’ to air in October
FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
The Goucher-White Plains Fire Department said one person is dead and another was flown to the...
1 dead, 1 flown to burn center following house fire in Gaffney

Latest News

An in-depth look at ‘Behind the Doors of Justice’
An in-depth look at ‘Behind the Doors of Justice’
An in-depth look at ‘Behind the Doors of Justice’
An in-depth look at 'Behind the Door of Justice'
School lunch looks a little different than you might remember.
Greenville Schools New Menu
SLED investigating allegations of jury tampering in Murdaugh murder trial
SLED investigating allegations of jury tampering in Murdaugh murder trial
Staying a major hurricane through early next week
Lee now a major hurricane