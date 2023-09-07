SLED investigating allegations of jury tampering in Murdaugh murder trial

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced that South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson asked them to investigate allegations surrounding Alex Murdaugh’s 2023 murder trial.

In a joint statement from the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office and SLED, they announced that they are investigating allegations that the Colleton County Clerk of Court tampered with the jury.

On Tuesday, the Defense attorneys for Alex Murdaugh filed a motion claiming that the Colleton County clerk of court “tampered with the jury” by advising them “not to believe Murdaugh’s testimony and other evidence presented by the defense, pressuring them to reach a quick guilty verdict, and even misrepresenting critical and material information to the trial judge in her campaign to remove a juror she believed to be favorable to the defense.”

Alex Murdaugh is currently serving two life sentences for double murder. Murdaugh, who has insisted he is innocent in the murders of his two family members on their Colleton County hunting lodge property in 2021, has already filed a notice of plans to appeal his conviction.

