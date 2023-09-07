Spartanburg Regional holds hiring events for registered nurses, other healthcare positions

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg Regional is holding three hiring events in September for registered nurses and to fill multiple other healthcare worker positions.

Cherokee Medical Center and the Spartanburg Hospital for Restorative Care are hiring RNs, who are eligible for sign-on bonuses. New graduates and nursing students are able to apply.

T.K. Gregg Community Center is also hiring certified nursing assistants, radiology technicians, lab professionals, paramedics, EMTs, housekeeping, food services and patient transport.

Below are details and how to register for the events:

Open interviews at Cherokee Medical Center

Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2-6 p.m.

Cherokee Medical Center

1530 N. Limestone St., Gaffney, SC

Click here to register.

Open interviews at Spartanburg Hospital for Restorative Care

Thursday, Sept. 21, 3-6 p.m.

Spartanburg Hospital for Restorative Care

389 Serpentine Drive, Spartanburg, SC

Click here to register.

Hiring event at T.K. Gregg Community Center

Thursday, Sept. 28, 3-6 p.m.

T.K. Gregg Community Center

650 Howard St., Spartanburg, SC

Click here to register.

