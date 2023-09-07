Targeted search at Lee Correctional Institution leads to staff arrests

By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 9:50 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - A targeted search at Lee Correctional Institution by the South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC) office of Inspector General (OIG) led to two arrests of prison staff.

Brian Keely, a food service employee, and Brittany Welch, a sworn SCDC Lieutenant and 6-year employee were arrested on Sept. 5.

According to arrest warrants, a search of the prison cafeteria led to the discovery of a large amount of contraband that included cellphones and narcotics. An inmate cell phone that was recovered had multiple calls and text messages between Keely’s phone number as listed in SCDC records, the arrest warrant stated.

Text messages between July 2 and Aug. 6 detailed Keely and an inmate’s plans to introduce contraband into the prison on different occasions, as well as the exchange of money.

Arrest warrants also claimed Welch committed obstruction of justice between Aug. 8 and Aug. 16.

WIS EXCLUSIVE: WIS was there when OIG agents stormed the prison and looked into tips that led to the arrests. Watch for an exclusive report soon.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead and a deputy is injured following a violent overnight home invasion in...
LCSD: Man dead after killing ex-wife, shooting Lexington County deputy in violent home invasion
Anderson Co. deputies searching for suspect
Deputies: Armed suspect on the run after shooting woman, dousing car with gasoline
FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
The Goucher-White Plains Fire Department said one person is dead and another was flown to the...
1 dead, 1 flown to burn center following house fire in Gaffney
Lifetime original "Murdaugh Murders: The Movie" is set to premiere in October.
Lifetime original ‘Murdaugh Murders: The Movie’ to air in October

Latest News

Crews responding to crash on busy Greenville road
LIVE: Crews responding to crash on busy Greenville road
Finding community through football
Finding community through football
What's Clicking? 9/7
What's Clicking? 9/7
Overmountain Victory Celebration
Blue Ridge Parkway hosts Overmountain Victory Celebration
Pennsylvania inmate escapes prison by climbing up wall
Pennsylvania inmate escapes prison by climbing up wall