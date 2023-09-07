Upstate officer uses own money to pay woman’s power bill

Officer Chris Trotter
Officer Chris Trotter(Williamston Police Department)
By Anisa Snipes
Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Williamston Police Department said heroism in the police department is not just about catching the bad guys.

According to the department, Officer Chris Trotter had an encounter with a woman who has severe medical issues.

She uses different types of medical equipment including a required heart monitor but due to recent scorching temperatures and the inability to pay her bill, she has not been able to use her equipment.

The department said Officer Trotter used his own money to have the woman’s power restored which most likely saved her life.

“We honor Chris for this act of generosity and he truly is deserving of the Crimestopper’s award,” said the department. “Congratulations Chris!”

MORE NEWS: Lifetime original ‘Murdaugh Murders: The Movie’ to air in October

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead and a deputy is injured following a violent overnight home invasion in...
LCSD: Man dead after killing ex-wife, shooting Lexington County deputy in violent home invasion
Anderson Co. deputies searching for suspect
Deputies: Armed suspect on the run after shooting woman, dousing car with gasoline
FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
The Goucher-White Plains Fire Department said one person is dead and another was flown to the...
1 dead, 1 flown to burn center following house fire in Gaffney
Lifetime original "Murdaugh Murders: The Movie" is set to premiere in October.
Lifetime original ‘Murdaugh Murders: The Movie’ to air in October

Latest News

Madison Co. suspect
Deputies: Suspect shot, carjacked USPS worker before high-speed chase
Limestone University names acting president after interim president resigns
Limestone University names acting president after interim president resigns
Explosive device found during traffic stop near elementary school in Swain Co.
Explosive device found during traffic stop near elementary school in Swain Co.
Police: Shoplifting suspects swapped baby with stolen merch in stroller
Police: Shoplifting suspects swapped baby with stolen merch in stroller