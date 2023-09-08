1 critically injured in shooting at Lil Baby concert in Memphis, police say

FILE - Lil Baby poses in the press room at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles...
FILE - Lil Baby poses in the press room at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles on March 14, 2021. One person was shot and critically wounded at a concert headlined by rapper Lil Baby in Memphis, Tennessee, on Thursday night, Sept. 7, 2023, police and local media said.(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By Lydian Kennin and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 6:45 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - A man has been critically injured after shots were fired during a Lil Baby concert inside the FedExForum Thursday night.

According to the Memphis Police Department, at 10:23 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at the venue located at 191 Beale Street, where one victim was found and rushed to Regional One Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

At this time, the identity of the shooter is unknown.

No other injuries were reported, and the Forum was evacuated.

Footage by Glentavious Jones

Copyright 2023 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Weekend Outlook
Storms possible this weekend, temperatures continue to drop
Crews responding to crash on busy Greenville road
Crews responding to crash on busy Greenville road
Brian Keely (left), a food service employee, and Brittany Welch (right), a sworn SCDC...
Targeted search at Lee Correctional Institution leads to staff arrests
Lifetime original "Murdaugh Murders: The Movie" is set to premiere in October.
Lifetime original ‘Murdaugh Murders: The Movie’ to air in October
candle generic
Owner of Peddler Steak House in Spartanburg passes away

Latest News

The Rolling Stone reporter who broke the story on Jimmy Fallon's alleged workplace toxicity...
Rolling Stone reporter talks about Jimmy Fallon mistreatment claims
Zach Bryan performs during day one at the Windy City Smokeout festival on Thursday, July 13,...
Country singer Zach Bryan is arrested in Oklahoma, apologizes on social media
Scarowinds releases preview of this year's debut Procession of Nightmares.
SNEAK PEEK: 2023 Scarowinds schedule, Procession of Nightmares
Scarowinds releases preview of this year's debut Procession of Nightmares.
Scarowinds Procession of Nightmares