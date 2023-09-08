Clemson McDonald’s manager named among best in the world

Ray Kroc Winner Anthony Castaldo with group
Ray Kroc Winner Anthony Castaldo with group(Press Release)
By Leah Williamson
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Upstate McDonald’s manager Anthony Castaldo is named one of the top 1 percent of McDonald’s restaurant managers worldwide.

Castaldo received the Ray Kroc Award as recognition for this achievement.

The awards are given to 395 McDonald’s managers across the world who work to bring McDonald’s Corporation founder Ray Kroc’s vision to life.

Each award includes a cash prize, a trophy and a trip to McDonald’s Worldwide Convention in Barcelona, Spain.

Castaldo was presented the award in a surprise celebration surrounded by staff, family, and friends.

