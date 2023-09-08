Country singer Zach Bryan is arrested in Oklahoma, apologizes on social media

(CNN) — Country singer Zach Bryan was arrested Thursday night in Oklahoma, according to CNN affiliate KJRH and a post from the singer on social media.

Bryan “was arrested in Vinita Thursday night for obstruction of investigation,” KJRH reported, and he “bonded out of the Craig County Jail nearly an hour and a half after being booked.”

It is unclear what an obstruction of investigation violation refers to in this case. Oklahoma law says it’s a misdemeanor, when someone “willfully delays or obstructs any public officer in the discharge or attempt to discharge any duty of his or her office.”

CNN has reached out to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the Craig County Sheriff’s Office for information.

Bryan posted an apology on his verified social media account Thursday night.

Today I had an incident with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Emotions got the best of me and I was out of line in the things I said.

“Today I had an incident with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Emotions got the best of me and I was out of line in the things I said. I support law enforcement as much as anyone can, I was just frustrated in the moment, it was unlike me and I apologize,” the singer said.

“They brought me to jail, and there is a mug shot of me floating around. Prayers we can all move on from this and prayers people know I’m just trying the best I can, I love you guys and I am truly sorry to the officers,” Bryan continued.

