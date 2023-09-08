Deputies investigating after at least one person stabbed in Greenville Co.

Generic crime scene
Generic crime scene(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County dispatch said deputies are searching for a suspect after at least one person was reportedly stabbed Thursday night.

Officials said deputies responded to a Dollar General along Augusta Road at around 8:55 p.m. after someone reported the incident.

According to officials, at least one victim was taken to the hospital with injuries following the incident.

Officials stated that deputies are currently searching the area for the suspect responsible for the stabbing. We will update this story as officials release new details.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead and a deputy is injured following a violent overnight home invasion in...
LCSD: Man dead after killing ex-wife, shooting Lexington County deputy in violent home invasion
Anderson Co. deputies searching for suspect
Deputies: Wanted suspect arrested after shooting woman, dousing car with gasoline
Lifetime original "Murdaugh Murders: The Movie" is set to premiere in October.
Lifetime original ‘Murdaugh Murders: The Movie’ to air in October
FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
The Goucher-White Plains Fire Department said one person is dead and another was flown to the...
1 dead, 1 flown to burn center following house fire in Gaffney

Latest News

Inside look at new West End apartments: The McClaren and Merrill Gardens
Inside look at new West End apartments: The McClaren and Merrill Gardens
Inside look at new West End apartments: The McClaren and Merrill Gardens
FOX Carolina The Ten O'Clock News - clipped version
Photo showing marijuana
Referendum to legalize marijuana voted on by Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians
Greenville County Schools - new lunch items
Upstate School District’s new International Menu