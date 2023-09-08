Deputies investigating after at least one person stabbed in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County dispatch said deputies are searching for a suspect after at least one person was reportedly stabbed Thursday night.

Officials said deputies responded to a Dollar General along Augusta Road at around 8:55 p.m. after someone reported the incident.

According to officials, at least one victim was taken to the hospital with injuries following the incident.

Officials stated that deputies are currently searching the area for the suspect responsible for the stabbing. We will update this story as officials release new details.

