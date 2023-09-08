Deputies: Upstate man charged after videos of child sex abuse found

Daniel Lon Love
Daniel Lon Love(Anderson Co. Detention Center)
By Amanda Shaw
Sep. 8, 2023
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a suspect is facing 20 charges for child sex crimes.

Daniel Lon Love was arrested on Thursday. According to the arrest warrants, investigators uncovered child pornography on his devices. The content was uploaded to a cloud service.

The warrants contain the titles of the videos, which are too disturbing to release. The file names include the words “toddler,” “5yo,” and “8yo-girl,” according to the warrants.

Deputies said the crimes occurred between March and July.

Love is charged with 10 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and 10 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. He is being held at the Anderson County Detention Center.

