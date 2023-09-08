Inside look at new West End apartments: The McClaren and Merrill Gardens

By Kennedi Harris
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - New construction and development can sometimes seem to take over downtown Greenville. While there are many projects in the works, some are crossing the finish line.

“I’m as happy as I could be, and I’m gonna say I’m living the dream,” said Bill Vanderwerff.

He’s the first resident at the age 62+ independent living, Merrill Gardens Greenville apartments.

“My daughter found this one, she saw it when they put the sign up, and I called that day and put down a deposit,” he said.

After living in Florida for 50 years he was eager to get closer to family and experience Greenville’s vibrant downtown.

“The restaurant scene and the nightclub scene in Greenville is fantastic,” he said.

“Greenville is thriving, it is booming, there is an aging population that’s not ready to move on into assisted living,” said Bryan Bourret, the General Manager of Merrill Gardens.

Over the last few years, Greenville’s West End has continued to grow. Merrill Gardens and the McClaren are just two of the newest developments.

“The clinic--when I found out about the history of it, I thought it was remarkable, what an amazing man,” said David Mann, the project developer for The McClaren apartments.

The 10-story apartment is named after Dr. Edward McClaren, who’s historic health clinic sits next door.

“We were able to get 49 affordable housing units included in this,” said Mann.

The McClaren is nearly complete with 246 apartment units.  It’s a resort-style building with a coffee shop, modern amenities, cantina and much more. While Merrill Gardens has 129 apartments and rent that includes three meals a day plus daily activities. Both aim to keep residents’ busy both inside and outside.

“Because there’s so much going on there within walking distance of lots of restaurants and bars and attractions,” said Bourret.

Both apartments are now leasing. Click for more on Merrill Gardens and more on The McClaren.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead and a deputy is injured following a violent overnight home invasion in...
LCSD: Man dead after killing ex-wife, shooting Lexington County deputy in violent home invasion
Anderson Co. deputies searching for suspect
Deputies: Wanted suspect arrested after shooting woman, dousing car with gasoline
Lifetime original "Murdaugh Murders: The Movie" is set to premiere in October.
Lifetime original ‘Murdaugh Murders: The Movie’ to air in October
FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
The Goucher-White Plains Fire Department said one person is dead and another was flown to the...
1 dead, 1 flown to burn center following house fire in Gaffney

Latest News

Generic crime scene
Deputies investigating after at least one person stabbed in Greenville Co.
Inside look at new West End apartments: The McClaren and Merrill Gardens
FOX Carolina The Ten O'Clock News - clipped version
Photo showing marijuana
Referendum to legalize marijuana voted on by Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians
Greenville County Schools - new lunch items
Upstate School District’s new International Menu