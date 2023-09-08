Inside look at new West End apartments: The McClaren and Merrill Gardens

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - New construction and development can sometimes seem to take over downtown Greenville. While there are many projects in the works, some are crossing the finish line.

“I’m as happy as I could be, and I’m gonna say I’m living the dream,” said Bill Vanderwerff.

He’s the first resident at the age 62+ independent living, Merrill Gardens Greenville apartments.

“My daughter found this one, she saw it when they put the sign up, and I called that day and put down a deposit,” he said.

After living in Florida for 50 years he was eager to get closer to family and experience Greenville’s vibrant downtown.

“The restaurant scene and the nightclub scene in Greenville is fantastic,” he said.

“Greenville is thriving, it is booming, there is an aging population that’s not ready to move on into assisted living,” said Bryan Bourret, the General Manager of Merrill Gardens.

Over the last few years, Greenville’s West End has continued to grow. Merrill Gardens and the McClaren are just two of the newest developments.

“The clinic--when I found out about the history of it, I thought it was remarkable, what an amazing man,” said David Mann, the project developer for The McClaren apartments.

The 10-story apartment is named after Dr. Edward McClaren, who’s historic health clinic sits next door.

“We were able to get 49 affordable housing units included in this,” said Mann.

The McClaren is nearly complete with 246 apartment units. It’s a resort-style building with a coffee shop, modern amenities, cantina and much more. While Merrill Gardens has 129 apartments and rent that includes three meals a day plus daily activities. Both aim to keep residents’ busy both inside and outside.

“Because there’s so much going on there within walking distance of lots of restaurants and bars and attractions,” said Bourret.

Both apartments are now leasing. Click for more on Merrill Gardens and more on The McClaren.

