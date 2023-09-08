Lee weakens slightly to a cat 4, still very dangerous

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Hurricane Lee weakened slightly Friday morning, back to a category 4 storm after reaching cat 5 status Thursday night. It’s still a very dangerous storm as it churns west-northwest through the Atlantic.

The current forecast track keeps the center of the storm away from any direct landfall in the Caribbean this weekend. The surf is getting churned up throughout the weekend on the northern coast of the islands with dangerous rip currents and large swells. While there won’t be a direct hit on any islands, stormy weather from the outer bands is possible beginning Sunday into early next week.

Hurricane Lee (Fox Carolina)

From there, long-range forecasts do suggest more of a northerly curve early next week that would keep it away from the United States. The track of the storm is dependent on the strength of the Bermuda high in the northern Atlantic and the placement of a trough moving in from the west over the United States.

Hurricane Lee Spaghetti Models (Fox Carolina)

The forecast trend is for the storm to slow down over the weekend, north of the Caribbean Islands. Early next week, the forecast signals the high weakens enough to allow a turn to the north, passing between the US and Bermuda. If we see an even weaker Bermuda high, this turns the storm much earlier but could lead to a direct hit to Bermuda from a powerful storm. While it’s the least likely scenario and is something the models are shying away from, it’s still too early to completely take a strong high pressure pushing the storm further west with potential impacts to the Carolinas. As we watch the storm’s path over the weekend as well as model treads, the confidence will grow for a forecast solution into early next week.

We also have Tropical Storm Margot in the eastern Atlantic, but it will pose no threat to the U.S.

Tropical Storm Margot (Fox Carolina)

For the latest forecast updates, download the free FOX Carolina First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.