LOOK: Waterspout spotted in Myrtle Beach

Source: Laura M.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - WMBF News viewers and others in the Myrtle Beach area got a glimpse of a waterspout that formed off the coast on Friday.

DID YOU SEE IT? | SHARE YOUR PHOTOS, VIDEO

As of around 12:30 p.m., WMBF First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Dockery said the storms that produced the twister are rolling onshore from the ocean.

Check out our full album of viewer-submitted photos and videos below.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Weekend Outlook
Storms possible this weekend, temperatures continue to drop
Brian Keely (left), a food service employee, and Brittany Welch (right), a sworn SCDC...
Targeted search at Lee Correctional Institution leads to staff arrests
Crews responding to crash on busy Greenville road
Crews responding to crash on busy Greenville road
Stabbing in Greenville Co.
Deputies investigating after at least one person stabbed in Greenville Co.
Lifetime original "Murdaugh Murders: The Movie" is set to premiere in October.
Lifetime original ‘Murdaugh Murders: The Movie’ to air in October

Latest News

Sen. Lindsey Graham addresses grand jury report that recommended he be indicted in the Georgia...
‘God help us all:’ Sen. Graham addresses grand jury report recommending indictment
Sen. Lindsey Graham addresses grand jury report that recommended he be indicted in the Georgia...
Sen. Lindsey Graham says indictment recommendation ‘opens Pandora’s box’
Hurricane Lee
Lee weakens slightly to a cat 4, still very dangerous
Ray Kroc Winner Anthony Castaldo with group
Clemson McDonald’s manager named among best in the world