Man in critical condition after shooting in Asheville

Shooting
Shooting(MGN)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 9:07 AM EDT
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is investigating after a 68-year-old man was shot late Wednesday night.

Officers were called to Mount Clare Avenue shortly before 11 p.m. to investigate reports of a shooting. They found the victim suffering from two gunshot wounds to the torso and leg.

Police immediately began administering aid to the victim until EMS arrived. He was rushed to Mission Hospital in critical condition.

A person of interest was identified in the case, but charges have not yet been filed.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110, or text TIP2APD to 847411.

