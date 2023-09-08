Motorcyclist dies following crash involving tractor-trailer in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol announced that troopers are investigating after a motorcyclist died on Friday following a crash involving a tractor-trailer.

Troopers said the crash happened around 11:45 a.m. along SC 80.

According to troopers, the tractor-trailer was trying to turn left onto SC 80 when the motorcyclist crashed into the side of it. Troopers stated that the motorcyclist passed away at the scene.

Officials didn’t release any other details about the situation. We will update this story as officials give new information.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.