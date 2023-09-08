Officials investigating after puppy reportedly thrown from car in Bryson City

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -PAWS Bryson City animal shelter said officials are investigating after a puppy was allegedly thrown from a car recently.

Shelter officials said the man drove to the shelter this morning and, despite the gate being open, reportedly threw the dog out the window and drove off.

According to shelter officials, they have been searching for the dog since the incident and are asking people on Bryson Walk and Lemons Branch Road to keep an eye out for it. They also shared a photo of the dog being thrown out the window.

GRAPHIC WARNING: SOME MAY FIND THE FOLLOWING IMAGE DISTURBING

Dog thrown from window (PAWS Bryson City)

Officials are currently investigating the situation and trying to identify the man involved. Anyone who recognizes him or his car is asked to contact Chief Robinson with the Bryson City Police Dept.

