Presidential Candidate Nikki Haley holds town hall in Upstate

Presidential hopeful and former Governor Nikki Haley stopped in the Upstate today.
By Zach Prelutsky
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 12:39 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Former South Carolina Governor and Presidential Candidate Nikki Haley stopped at Plankowner Brewing Co. in Boiling Springs for a town hall.

It comes the same day a new CNN poll shows that Haley would beat Biden in a hypothetical general election matchup, the only Republican candidate to do so.

“She tells it like it is. She’s not mudslinging, she’s about the issues, and that’s what we’re looking for, and I don’t see any of the other candidates doing that,” said Kevin McKeon.

During the nearly 40 minute speech, Haley touched on a variety of topics, including the economy, foreign affairs, and

“The most important issue to me is the housing shortage that we have nationally, and I’m hoping to find a national strategy that she can talk about, but overall I’d love to hear her charisma in person,” said Evan Freeman.

Haley will host another town hall in the Lowcountry on Friday night.

