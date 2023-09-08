Referendum to legalize marijuana voted on by Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians

CHEROKEE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) went to the polls Thursday to vote on referendums on multiple issues, including the legalization of recreational marijuana.

The Tribal Council voted to put a referendum on the September 7 ballot asking voters if they support legalizing the possession and use of cannabis for people who are at least 21 years old.

Unofficial results from the ECBI show that the referendum passed 2464 to 1057. The topic will now head to the Tribal Council for them to develop the law.

Thursday’s vote comes after U.S. Congressman Chuck Edwards introduced legislation to the House of Representatives to withhold federal funding from states and tribes that permit the use of recreational marijuana.

This situation is developing as the votes come in. We will update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.