Scammer is pretending to be a police officer in phishing scam

TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Transylvania County Sheriff’s Office says they have received several reports of a scammer calling and leaving messages using the name of a Transylvania County deputy.

The scammer calls and says that there is a civil process and or a warrant out for the person’s arrest.

After alarming their targets, the scammer tells them to call a number.

The Sheriff’s Office says the number 828-355-4335 is the most common number being used in the scam.

They urge the public not to call the number given and to not give out personal and financial information.

