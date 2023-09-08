SNEAK PEEK: 2023 Scarowinds schedule, Procession of Nightmares

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spooky season will soon be back at Carowinds!

The theme park released its 2023 lineup for Scarowinds, which will run from Sept. 15 through Oct. 29. The annual Halloween event includes haunted mazes, scare zones and live shows.

This year, Scarowinds will debut the Procession of Nightmares, a “cavalcade of hideous, monstrous structures slithers through the park, their riders consumed by a wicked desire to make you their own.”

They’ll also offer a new Conjure the Night live performance and Harvest FEAR scare zone.

For family-friendly fall fun, the Great Pumpkin Fest will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on select days, which includes a tricks and treats parade and Halloween-themed floats.

