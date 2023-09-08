Statesboro City Council passes ordinance requiring security cameras at apartment complexes

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Statesboro has passed a new ordinance that’ll increase security measures at apartment complexes. It requires security cameras at complexes, all in an effort to combat crime.

Statesboro Police Chief Mike Broadhead said he hopes the new ordinance will help them better serve the community by keeping apartment complexes safer.

“In my mind, this is no different than requiring fire alarms, and those other basic safety features,” Chief Broadhead said.

The new ordinance, passed this week by Statesboro City Council, requires a camera system at every apartment complex - at entrances and exits to the complex.

It also requires controlled access—that means a gate or tag readers at entrances and exits.

“We want them to be very overt about it. We want them to make sure it’s posted with signs, we have surveillance cameras on scene, we are watching your criminal behavior, in an effort to drive that criminal behavior out of multi-family housing,” Chief Broadhead said.

Broadhead said this change is because his department responds to calls at apartment complexes often.

“We know that density of housing is one of those drivers. Apartment complexes obviously fit right into that, because a whole lot of people live in a fairly small place,” he said.

The ordinance grandfathers in current apartment complexes and will be required for apartments that are newly constructed, being renovated to the extent a permit is required, or if it changes ownership.

“Video has become so inexpensive and so good, that there really is no excuse for an apartment complex that really cares about its residents to not have some kind of security system that includes cameras,” Chief Broadhead said.

Now that city council has passed the ordinance, it takes effect immediately.

