Storms possible this weekend, fall feels return

First Alert Meteorologist Chrissy Kohler is tracking local storms and the path of Cat. 5 Hurricane Lee.
By Chrissy Kohler, Katherine Noël and Kendra Kent
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A few scattered storms are possible Friday, mainly in the mountains with numerous showers and storms on the way for the weekend.

First Alert Headlines

  • Isolated storms possible Friday
  • Scattered storms Saturday and Sunday
  • Cooler temperatures return this weekend

A stationary front draped across the Carolinas doesn’t make much movement through the weekend keeping us unsettled. Friday looks like the quietest day of the week with isolated showers and storms mainly in the northern mountains during the afternoon. A few scattered storms move north through the Upstate and into the mountains overnight with isolated storms possible to kick off Saturday morning. The bulk of the storms fire up Saturday afternoon with numerous, widespread showers and storms expected across the area. If you plan to be outside, keep the umbrellas and rain gear close by because passing showers and storms will impact you throughout the later part of the day. Severe weather isn’t expected but heavy rain could cause minor flooding.

Futuretrack rain
Futuretrack rain(Fox Carolina)

Sunday continues with scattered showers and storms in the forecast, mainly for the afternoon. The best chance is for the mountain locations but a few showers and storms can’t ruled out in the Upstate.

Temperatures cool off into the weekend. Friday’s highs are in the low to mid 80s, about where we should be for early September. Saturday and Sunday look a little cooler as highs slide in the low 80s in the Upstate and the mid to upper 70s in the mountains giving us some nice fall feels.

Weekend Outlook
Weekend Outlook(Weekend Outlook)

