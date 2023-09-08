Two infants surrendered in Lowcountry in 10 days

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Two infants have been surrendered in the Lowcountry just 10 days apart under Daniel’s Law, the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act.

Daniel’s Law provides a safe and legal option to surrender infants up to 60 days old at certain locations, including hospitals, law enforcement agencies, fire stations, emergency medical services stations, or a house of worship while it is staffed. It’s named for an infant boy who survived after being buried in a landfill in Allendale County soon after his birth.

The most recent case in South Carolina occurred on Tuesday when an infant was surrendered at Summerville Medical Center after birth at the hospital.

“Personally, for me, it’s a very happy, positive experience because I know that we have one, helped a mom that was in a situation that she didn’t know how to get out of, and two, we’re helping that baby get excellent care,” Summerville Medical Center’s Director of Labor and Delivery and Maternal Fetal Medicine, Melissa Arena, said.

The hospital will make sure the newborn is healthy, and then coordinate with the Department of Social Services to place them in foster care, she said.

“Typically, we will meet the foster family as they come to take over care of the infant, and that’s very exciting for them to come meet their potential forever baby,” Arena said.

Just 10 days before the case at Summerville Medical Center, another newborn was surrendered at the Moncks Corner Fire Department.

“As far as why we’re seeing so many all of a sudden, I really think it has to do with the public information that we put out,” South Carolina’s Department of Social Services Chief External Affairs Officer, Connelly-Anne Ragley, said

The Department of Social Services is committed to spreading the word about Daniel’s Law because they believe it prevents the abuse and neglect of infants, Ragley said.

“To that adult that is surrendering that infant, we want you to know we don’t think you are a villain, we don’t think you are a bad guy, you are making an incredible choice, and an incredibly selfless choice,” Ragley said.

