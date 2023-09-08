Upstate School District’s new International Menu

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - School lunch looks a little different than you might remember. At Greenville County Schools, Food and Nutrition Services Director Joe Urban takes inspiration from his international travels and lets it inspire meals for students.

He explained how the process works. Urban said, “We get an idea for a menu that we really, really want to do. And sometimes it’s in my head, and it’s a great idea, in my head. Being able to translate that into the school cafeteria doesn’t always work, right? So we have to do a takeover, and we will run through a couple of different versions of that menu until we develop it into something that can be replicated at all schools around the county.”

The cafeteria still serves pizza, chicken, and fries, but you’ll notice a few differences on a takeover day. “Serving Mexican dishes in schools, K-12 schools. This is nothing new, but the authenticity we’re going to bring to it here today is very different than most kids around the country are going to get,” said Urban.

Urban explained, “Kids today are much more food aware than we were when we were younger. You know, they’re exposed to different items, and they just, they just love it when we do something ethnic and authentic.”

This new menu is inspired by Urban’s recent trip to Mexico City. Urban said, “I go down there about three or four times a year, so I always bring back some sort of inspiration from those trips.”

One particular experience Urban had on the trip is featured in the meal. He had the opportunity to cook on a food cart with locals. He said, “I just asked the guys. They know me because I come there every three or four months and they serve, it’s not a touristy area, it’s just a local Mexico City area. And it’s people that are working and just traveling in the area. And I said, hey, let me work with you for a few hours. They’re like, okay, pay us, so they made me pay them, actually had to pay to work. But it was a lot of fun.”

This menu features birria tacos, elote grilled cheese, cilantro rice, beans with chorizo, and churros. Urban explained, “They also have to meet U.S.D.A. guidelines. So the same guidelines are in place for today’s menu as any other school menu across country.”

He added, “I think that’s the world we live in today. You know, I mean, we are a very diverse country. And this school in particular, there’s a lot of different ethnic people in this school. And it’s important that that bring them food, especially for some of our schools where there we have some schools that are primarily Latino, you know, And so we’re able to bring them some cuisines that they’re used to. And for the other kids, it’s just exposing kids to new things is always a good, good idea.”

This food is for some tough critics. FOX Carolina asked the students for their opinions on the new menu.

One student said, “It’s really good. I’m really surprised that they start doing this like we need this often, like for real. It’s really good.”

Another student said, “I hope that they make this more often, but it’s really good. Me being Hispanic, I kind of taste like the authentic thing.”

“It’s bringing a better opportunity for everybody to try new things because some people may not be able to afford birria tacos. And you guys brought it to the school, so I think it was great,” said a student.

Urban travels often and says that he’s already thinking of what’s next. He said, “I actually just returned from Spain and Italy, so we’re getting ready to do another takeover with those cuisines pretty soon.”

CLICK HERE for the Greenville County Schools Nutrition Services page, where you can find recipes and more.

