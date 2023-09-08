Woman charged after following, pointing gun at newspaper delivery driver

Mary Holmes
Mary Holmes(Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 12:59 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said a woman was taken into custody Wednesday after allegedly following a newspaper delivery driver and holding her at gunpoint.

Deputies said they met with the victim at around 3:00 a.m. after she reported that someone was following her.

According to deputies, when they arrived at the scene, the victim told them she was delivering newspapers around the Town of Rock Springs neighborhood when she noticed a driver, later identified as Mary Holmes, staring at her. The victim reported that she continued to deliver newspapers and eventually left the neighborhood, where Holmes pulled up next to her. The victim told deputies that she asked Holmes if she could help her, and the driver responded, “No you can’t.”

The victim told deputies that Holmes continued to follow her into the next neighborhood she went in, so she turned around, where Holmes confronted her and pulled out a gun, but the magazine fell out of it. The victim said she then left the area and contacted law enforcement.

Deputies stated that as they were talking with the victim, Holmes’ boyfriend called 911 and reported that she had been following someone she believed was stalking the neighborhood.

Deputies met with Holmes, and she stated that she was terrified after seeing a vehicle driving through her neighborhood that “didn’t belong there.” She added that someone had broken into a neighbor’s home a month ago, so she was scared it would happen to her. Holmes said she pulled out the gun in “fear for her life” but admitted she was in the wrong for continuing to follow the vehicle.

Following this interaction, deputies took Holmes into custody and charged her with pointing and presenting.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Weekend Outlook
Storms settle down tonight, more possible this weekend
Crews responding to crash on busy Greenville road
Crews responding to crash on busy Greenville road
Brian Keely (left), a food service employee, and Brittany Welch (right), a sworn SCDC...
Targeted search at Lee Correctional Institution leads to staff arrests
Lifetime original "Murdaugh Murders: The Movie" is set to premiere in October.
Lifetime original ‘Murdaugh Murders: The Movie’ to air in October
candle generic
Owner of Peddler Steak House in Spartanburg passes away

Latest News

Search for stabbing suspect
Deputies searching for stabbing suspect in Greenville Co.
Haley in the Upstate
Presidential Candidate Nikki Haley holds town hall in Upstate
Haley in the Upstate
Haley in the Upstate
Getting Answers: Highway 176
Getting Answers: Highway 176