19-year-old motorcyclist dies following crash involving tractor-trailer

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol announced that troopers are investigating after a motorcyclist died on Friday following a crash involving a tractor-trailer.

Troopers said the crash happened around 11:45 a.m. along J Verne Smith Parkway.

According to troopers, the tractor-trailer was trying to turn left onto J Verne Smith Parkway (SC 80) when the motorcyclist crashed into the side of it. Troopers stated that the motorcyclist passed away at the scene.

The Greenville County Coroner identified the victim as 19-year-old Mark Dolgoter.

