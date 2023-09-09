2 dead following shooting in Spartanburg Co., deputies investigating

Shooting in Minot
Shooting in Minot(MGN)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 7:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHESNEE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Friday night.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to Sims Lane in Chesnee at around 11 p.m.

Once on scene, deputies found an individual in the driveway who had been shot.

Residents advised deputies another individual had gone back into the house after the shooting, deputies said.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s office said they identified two victims, 51-year-old Nayda Patrana Aguila and 51-year-old Luis Manuel Serpa Oscasio, who were found inside the house after the shooting.

The coroner also said Aguila had just moved to the location a few weeks ago, and a possible witness has been hospitalized.

SWAT was also called to the scene.

This is all the information we have at this time. We will update this article when we learn more.

