5 teens arrested after shooting at Lumberton High School football game; no injuries reported

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 9:54 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - The Lumberton High School football game against Red Springs was called early Friday night after a shooting in the parking lot, according to the Public Schools of Robeson County.

Lumberton Police Department said the shooting happened around 9:54 p.m. and officers already on the scene for the game were able to quickly respond.

A vehicle was seen driving away from the stadium parking lot by the officers arriving at the scene and after a short pursuit, five teens were arrested.

One was an 18-year-old man and the other 4 were minor boys.

No injuries were reported but two vehicles were hit with gunfire.

The game was canceled for the safety of the students and fans in attendance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Brent Chavis at (910) 671-3845.

LPD was assisted by multiple agencies including the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office and N.C. Highway Patrol.

