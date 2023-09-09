800 flags line Grand Strand neighborhood for 9/11 anniversary

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - 800 American flags line the streets of Longwood Bluffs in Murrells Inlet. The group behind it said it’s a tradition they continue to do to remember the lives lost on 9/11.

Coming from a military family Carol Collins spends the days leading up to 9/11 placing American flags all throughout her neighborhood.

She explained, “My father was a Marine, my brother was a Marine, my brother served for 30 years. Then my two sons became Marines, my one son served in Afghanistan.”

It’s a tradition she did when she lived in New Jersey and wanted to continue when she moved to the Grand Strand.

“It was a way for us to honor, remember of our military, our first responders, and obviously 9/11 and those that made the ultimate sacrifice that day,” Collins explained.

Now, for almost two years, Collins and 15 of her neighbors team up to place the flags all across their community on the days leading up to 9/11.

Since they started, the efforts have grown and more people want to get involved and donate.

Collins said she plans on one day, covering her entire neighborhood with the flags.

