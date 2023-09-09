Asheville Police arrest ‘prolific offender’

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Asheville Police say they arrested a prolific offender Thursday.

Officials say a resident contacted police Thursday morning to report a suspicious person in their neighbor’s yard.

Officers say they arrested Michael Gosnell and charged him with possessing stolen goods and misdemeanor larceny.

Police say Gosnell had several warrants for his arrest for breaking or entering a motor vehicle and felony larceny that stemmed from two incidents along Johnston Boulevard in late August.

Officials say when Gosnell was arrested, he was found to be in possession of several stolen financial cards.

Police say they’re still investigating.

Gosnell was booked into the Buncombe County Jail under a $5,000 secured bond, according to officials.

