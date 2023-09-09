Asheville Police arrest ‘prolific offender’

Michael Gosnell
Michael Gosnell(Buncombe Co. Detention Center)
By Sumner Moorer
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Asheville Police say they arrested a prolific offender Thursday.

Officials say a resident contacted police Thursday morning to report a suspicious person in their neighbor’s yard.

Officers say they arrested Michael Gosnell and charged him with possessing stolen goods and misdemeanor larceny.

Police say Gosnell had several warrants for his arrest for breaking or entering a motor vehicle and felony larceny that stemmed from two incidents along Johnston Boulevard in late August.

Officials say when Gosnell was arrested, he was found to be in possession of several stolen financial cards.

Police say they’re still investigating.

Gosnell was booked into the Buncombe County Jail under a $5,000 secured bond, according to officials.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zach Bryan performs during day one at the Windy City Smokeout festival on Thursday, July 13,...
Country singer Zach Bryan is arrested in Oklahoma, apologizes on social media
Stabbing in Greenville Co.
Deputies: Man attacked Dollar General employees in Greenville County
Mary Holmes
Upstate woman accused of holding newspaper delivery driver at gunpoint
generic crash
19-year-old motorcyclist dies following crash involving tractor-trailer
According to a statement from the Cullman County Sheriff, deputy Kenneth Booth shot and killed...
2 sheriff’s office employees dead after apparent murder-suicide, sheriff says

Latest News

Sen. Lindsey Graham addresses grand jury report that recommended he be indicted in the Georgia...
‘God help us all’: Sen. Graham addresses grand jury report recommending indictment
Shooting in Minot
2 dead following shooting in Spartanburg Co., deputies investigating
generic crash
19-year-old motorcyclist dies following crash involving tractor-trailer
New Tiger Walk
New Clemson Tiger Walk tunnel