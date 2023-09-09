Behind the scenes of Mad World’s 13th season, with two new attractions

PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s almost time for pumpkins, corn mazes and haunted trails. One of the Upstate’s most frightening attractions opened the gates for its 13th season Friday night.

“It’s an adrenaline rush for people, just like a roller-coaster, any kind of thrill like that,” said Joseph Thompson, the Co-Founder of Mad World Attractions.

Mad World is officially open with a haunted trail self-guided tour, carnival games, mini golf, axe throwing and more.

“The presale back in August was way more than last year, so that’s a great indicator of the amount of people that are going to be coming in,” said Thompson.

They expect more than 40,000 people to walk through the gates this season.

The over half a mile long haunted trail will take you through several different rooms and scenes. This year they’ve added two new rooms, a zombie outbreak and hungry werewolves. But it takes a lot to make it all happen. We got a look inside the costume and makeup room for actors. Zombie, Mark Strong’s in his 11th season acting at Mad World.

“It’s all about the character and surroundings you’re in, all you gotta do is, basically try and visualize who you are and what you are,” he said.

There are more than 100 actors, who go through weeks of training and rehearsals to perfect their haunting characters.

“It kind of weeds out the weak, some people just aren’t cut out for it, it’s just not their thing so they go and try something new,” Strong said about training.

Mad World began in 2011 with just 20 volunteers. Today the set up and prep takes a year of work.

“The biggest payoff for us is building things, creating things and then watching the public being able to come through and experience it. Watching them laugh, scream, have a good time and make memories with their friends and family,” said Thompson.

You can buy tickets online or at the gate. The show goes on until November 4th.

