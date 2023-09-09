Clemson open 82nd football season with new Tiger Walk tunnel, other enhancements

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson University is opening its 82nd football season at Memorial Stadium with a few new enhancements, including a new tunnel for the Tiger Walk.

The Tigers kicked off the first home game against Charleston Southern at 2:15 p.m. on Saturday.

Before the game, Coach Dabo Sweeney cut the ribbon to the new Tiger Walk tunnel, which become a tradition in 2008. The new pathway includes the names of all permanent football captains and leads into the Oculus.

The Tigers also have a new locker room that now connects directly to the field via a new center tunnel and totals nearly 8,200 square feet of renovated space. Updates were also made to sports medicine, equipment and other operational spaces, including referee locker rooms, a new photo workroom and added postgame interview space.

Other enhancements include, more cashless options for quicker service, along with new lower deck sections near to the team tunnels.

Game day presentations also received a makeover with new video, sound and lighting systems.

To learn more about the new enhancements, click here.

