Deputies investigating deadly shooting in Spartanburg Co.

CHESNEE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Friday night.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called at around 11 p.m. to Sims Lane.

Once on scene, deputies found an individual in the driveway who had been shot.

Residents advised deputies another individual had gone back into the house after the shooting, deputies said.

SWAT and the Spartanburg County Coroner was also called to the scene.

This is all the information we have at this time. We will update this article when we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.