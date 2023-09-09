FOX Carolina Tailgate: Reactions after Clemson and South Carolina fall in week 1

We continue the conversation because 30 minutes just wasn't enough
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 9:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The first week of college football is in the books and many teams, including Clemson and South Carolina, didn’t get off to the start they wanted to.

FOX Carolina’s college football analysts Corey Miller and Patrick Sapp joined Sports Director Beth Hoole to discuss the start of the season.

After Clemson and South Carolina lost their first games of the year, our analysts evaluate the biggest concern for each team after week 1 and weigh in on the quarterbacks.

Our analysts also discussed whether Clemson or South Carolina has more to be worried about following week one.

The effect of the transfer portal on college football was alive and well in week 1 with dominant performances by teams like Colorado, Texas State and Florida State. Our analysts discuss the transfer portal and the impact it is already having this year.

