FOX Carolina Tailgate: Reactions after Clemson and South Carolina fall in week 1

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The first week of college football is in the books and many teams, including Clemson and South Carolina, didn’t get off to the start they wanted to.

FOX Carolina’s college football analysts Corey Miller and Patrick Sapp joined Sports Director Beth Hoole to discuss the start of the season.

After Clemson and South Carolina lost their first games of the year, our analysts evaluate the biggest concern for each team after week 1 and weigh in on the quarterbacks.

The effect of the transfer portal on college football was alive and well in week 1 with dominant performances by teams like Colorado, Texas State and Florida State. Our analysts discuss the transfer portal and the impact it is already having this year.

