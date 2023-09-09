Man wanted for homicide, burglary taken into custody

Officials say the man has been arrested and will be served with a warrant for aggravated burglary.
By Avery Jordan
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers succeeded in locating a man who is believed to be a person of interest in a homicide and aggravated burglary case in Blount County. The man was taken into custody by the Blount County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) in Louisville, according to Blount County Sheriff James Lee Berrong.

The man identified as Zachary Justin Hayes, 25, has been taken to the Blount County Correctional Facility where he will be served with a warrant for aggravated burglary, according to BCSO. Investigators are currently looking into Hayes’ involvement with a homicide that occurred on Samples Road earlier in the week.

