Mother files lawsuit in shooting death of incoming University of West Georgia freshman

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The mother of an incoming University of West Georgia freshman who was shot and killed is suing the suspected gunman and a restaurant in Carrollton.

Richard Sigman was charged with murder in connection to the July 2022 death of 18-year-old Anna Jones. He was a professor at the University of West Georgia.

RELATED: Bond denied for UWG lecturer charged with murdering 18-year-old student

Jessica Maxxwell, Jones’ mother, filed the lawsuit in Carroll County Superior Court on Aug. 11.

Read the full lawsuit:

On July 30, 2022, Sigman and another man reportedly began to fight at Leopoldo’s Pizza, with Sigman threatening to shoot. Security saw Sigman had a weapon and told him to leave — which is when he walked into a nearby parking deck and shot into a parked car, hitting Jones, police said. Jones was taken to Tanner Medical Center, where she died.

The lawsuit claims Sigman had a history of belligerent behavior at the restaurant and Leopoldo’s was negligent in its actions.

Richard Sigman (WGCL)

“Rather than calling the police or otherwise ensure that a drunk, armed, belligerent man did not continue to endanger lives, security forced Sigman out into the public without taking any reasonable precautions and without any notice to anyone,” it reads.

The lawsuit asks for several damages, including the cost of Jones’ funeral and the full value of her life.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.