Rescuers treat dog found with embedded collar

A young dog is recovering after the Animal Rescue League of Iowa Services found him with an...
A young dog is recovering after the Animal Rescue League of Iowa Services found him with an embedded collar in Des Moines.(Animal Rescue League of Iowa)
By KCRG staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - A young pup in Iowa is recovering after animal rescuers found him with an embedded collar.

According to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa, the team found the dog named King covered in blood earlier this week.

Rescuers said the poor pup was bleeding because his collar was so deeply embedded that it caused a wound nearly all around his neck.

Whoever put the collar on the dog never adjusted it as he grew, leaving it to grow deeper into his neck which caused it to cut and reopen the wound as he moved, according to rescuers.

The emergency care team said they sedated King and cut the collar off.

However, they found a gaping wound under the collar. The team said it was at least 1.5 inches deep and dangerously close to his jugular.

King is recovering and has since been given pain medications and antibiotics to help his body heal. Rescuers said the wound could take weeks to heal completely.

The Des Moines Police Department is also investigating. Police are asking anyone with further information to contact them.

Copyright 2023 KCRG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zach Bryan performs during day one at the Windy City Smokeout festival on Thursday, July 13,...
Country singer Zach Bryan is arrested in Oklahoma, apologizes on social media
Stabbing in Greenville Co.
Deputies: Man attacked Dollar General employees in Greenville County
Mary Holmes
Upstate woman accused of holding newspaper delivery driver at gunpoint
generic crash
Motorcyclist dies following crash involving tractor-trailer in Greenville Co.
According to a statement from the Cullman County Sheriff, deputy Kenneth Booth shot and killed...
2 sheriff’s office employees dead after apparent murder-suicide, sheriff says

Latest News

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomes U.S. President Joe Biden upon his arrival at...
Biden, Modi and EU unveil rail and shipping project linking India to Middle East and Europe
New Tiger Walk
New Clemson Tiger Walk tunnel
Fisherman Art Weston says he caught a massive alligator gar during a recent fishing trip in...
Fisherman says nearly 300-pound fish took over 2 hours to reel in
Shooting in Minot
Deputies investigating deadly shooting in Spartanburg Co.