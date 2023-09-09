Spartanburg nearly grounds Grayson (GA) in Game of the Week

Spartanburg almost beats top-10 team from Georgia, but comes up just short in 4th quarter
Spartanburg almost beats a top-10 team from Georgia, but comes up just short in the end.
By Carmine Gemei
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 11:45 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - According to Sports Illustrated, Grayson is the 9th best team in the state of Georgia regardless of class, and Spartanburg was beating them for nearly all of Friday night.

After Spartanburg’s Will Love knocked in a short field goal on the first drive, Grayson’s JD Davis II found Ryan Ortega across the middle for the first touchdown of the game to take a 7-3 lead.

Later in the first quarter, the Spartanburg Vikings took the momentum and control of the scoreboard.

They went for it on 4th down and Cam Smith scored on a 2 yard run to give Spartanburg the lead once again at 10-7. A couple minutes later, Spartanburg’s Taylor Jeter blocked Grayson’s punt, and Cam Smith scooped up the ball and scored another touchdown for the Vikings.

But Grayson made a comeback with their outstanding size, speed and strength.

With 6 minutes left in the game, Spartanburg led 19-15. Then Grayson’s Elijah Miller scampered in for the 6-yard score to give Grayson the lead for good.

Spartanburg put up a great fight, but in the end they lost 21-19. In the two games before this, the Vikings had great wins over Dutch Fork and over Broome by just 1 point.

You can catch up on all the local scores here.

Next week, FOX Carolina’s Tailgate Tour takes us to Clinton where they’ll take on Chapman.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zach Bryan performs during day one at the Windy City Smokeout festival on Thursday, July 13,...
Country singer Zach Bryan is arrested in Oklahoma, apologizes on social media
Stabbing in Greenville Co.
Deputies: Man attacked Dollar General employees in Greenville County
Mary Holmes
Upstate woman accused of holding newspaper delivery driver at gunpoint
generic crash
Motorcyclist dies following crash involving tractor-trailer in Greenville Co.
According to a statement from the Cullman County Sheriff, deputy Kenneth Booth shot and killed...
2 sheriff’s office employees dead after apparent murder-suicide, sheriff says

Latest News

Spartanburg fans celebrate a touchdown as their team almost beats Grayson (GA).
Spartanburg nearly grounds Grayson in Game of the Week
Tailgate Tour, September 8, part 2
FOX Carolina Tailgate: Reactions after Clemson and South Carolina fall in week 1
Tailgate Tour: Grayson @ Spartanburg
Tailgate Tour: Grayson @ Spartanburg
Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr., right, hits a grand slam as Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will...
Acuña hits 2 of Braves’ 5 homers, Olson hits 47th in 8-5 win over Cardinals