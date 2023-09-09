Spartanburg nearly grounds Grayson (GA) in Game of the Week

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - According to Sports Illustrated, Grayson is the 9th best team in the state of Georgia regardless of class, and Spartanburg was beating them for nearly all of Friday night.

After Spartanburg’s Will Love knocked in a short field goal on the first drive, Grayson’s JD Davis II found Ryan Ortega across the middle for the first touchdown of the game to take a 7-3 lead.

Later in the first quarter, the Spartanburg Vikings took the momentum and control of the scoreboard.

They went for it on 4th down and Cam Smith scored on a 2 yard run to give Spartanburg the lead once again at 10-7. A couple minutes later, Spartanburg’s Taylor Jeter blocked Grayson’s punt, and Cam Smith scooped up the ball and scored another touchdown for the Vikings.

But Grayson made a comeback with their outstanding size, speed and strength.

With 6 minutes left in the game, Spartanburg led 19-15. Then Grayson’s Elijah Miller scampered in for the 6-yard score to give Grayson the lead for good.

Spartanburg put up a great fight, but in the end they lost 21-19. In the two games before this, the Vikings had great wins over Dutch Fork and over Broome by just 1 point.

