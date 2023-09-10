8-year-old accidentally shoots himself in Morgan Co.

The boy had somehow shot himself in the chest with a 9 mm handgun.
8-year-old accidentally shoots himself in Morgan Co.
8-year-old accidentally shoots himself in Morgan Co.(MGN)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MORGAN CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - An 8-year-old boy is recovering after accidentally shooting himself in the Mossy Grove Community of Morgan County, according to the 9th District Attorney General.

At around 7:00 p.m. on Friday, Morgan County Sheriff Wayne Potter learned that an 8-year-old boy had been shot at a house on Ray Cross Road.

Morgan County deputies, EMS and Potter responded to the scene. The boy was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center by LifeStar.

The mother, who was home at the time with the boy and his sibling, told police that she and the sibling were in the living room when she heard a “pop” noise.

She went into the kitchen and found her son had been shot with a 9 mm handgun.

According to the statement of the mother and the father, who was at work at the time, officials said that the father placed or kept the loaded handgun in a holster on the top of the refrigerator in the kitchen.

The mother told police that the boy used a chair, as he is known to do, to climb up on the countertops in the kitchen. This time, he reached on top of the refrigerator to get the gun and shot himself one time in the chest.

Potter said that the boy was transferred to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital and was released on Saturday. The bullet went entirely through the child’s body without hitting organs. Despite a fractured shoulder, the boy is doing well.

Potter also said that the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services has been to the house several times regarding this boy. Potter immediately notified DCS when he arrived on scene.

“This is the second shooting of a child with a loaded handgun being kept in the home in General Johnson’s four-county district in the last week. Fortunately, this one did not result in death,” officials said.

