Clemson out of AP Top 25 despite week 2 win

Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) makes a touchdown reception while covered by...
Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) makes a touchdown reception while covered by Charleston Southern safety Cody Cline (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sep. 9, 2023, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)(Jacob Kupferman | AP)
By Beth Hoole
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - There was plenty of movement in the third installment of the AP Top 25.

Clemson slipped out of the rankings, ending a streak of 21 straight appearances in the nation’s top college football poll. The Tigers barely held on to a spot in the poll at No. 25 last week following an opening loss to Duke on the road. A dominant second-half surge to rout Charleston Southern on Saturday wasn’t enough to keep them ranked this week.

Texas jumped seven spots to No. 4 on Sunday after beating Alabama, and the Pac-12 became just the second conference to place as many as eight teams in an AP Top 25.

Georgia received 55 first-place votes to remain the clear No. 1. Michigan retains No. 2, with two first-place votes. While No. 3 Florida State received three first-place votes and moved up a spot after a dominant win over Southern Miss.

Texas received two first-place votes after its biggest regular-season win in years. The Longhorns are in the top five for the first time since starting the 2010 season at No. 5 and have their highest ranking since finishing No. 2 after losing the BCS championship game to Alabama in 2009.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 dead after Spartanburg Co. shooting
2 dead following shooting in Spartanburg Co., deputies investigating
Traffic Crash
19-year-old motorcyclist dies following crash involving tractor-trailer
A mother in Florida is spreading awareness after she says her twins were found suffocated in a...
Mother of 4 warns other parents after finding twins suffocated in toy chest
Michael Gosnell
Asheville Police arrest ‘prolific offender’
Landon Elder, 17, has reportedly been hospitalized with severe injuries after diving into a...
17-year-old paralyzed after diving into shallow pool, family says

Latest News

New Clemson Tiger Walk tunnel
Clemson open 82nd football season with new Tiger Walk tunnel, other enhancements
Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston (7) drives on New York Liberty forward Jonquel Jones (35)...
Boston earns third Rookie of the Month honor
Furman hoping to ‘shock’ and ‘surprise’ Gamecocks on Saturday
Furman hoping to ‘shock’ and ‘surprise’ Gamecocks on Saturday
Duke's Myles Jones (1) breaks up a pass intended for Clemson's Cole Turner (22) during the...
Clemson football drops to No. 25 in AP poll