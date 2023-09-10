Clemson out of AP Top 25 despite week 2 win

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - There was plenty of movement in the third installment of the AP Top 25.

Clemson slipped out of the rankings, ending a streak of 21 straight appearances in the nation’s top college football poll. The Tigers barely held on to a spot in the poll at No. 25 last week following an opening loss to Duke on the road. A dominant second-half surge to rout Charleston Southern on Saturday wasn’t enough to keep them ranked this week.

Texas jumped seven spots to No. 4 on Sunday after beating Alabama, and the Pac-12 became just the second conference to place as many as eight teams in an AP Top 25.

Georgia received 55 first-place votes to remain the clear No. 1. Michigan retains No. 2, with two first-place votes. While No. 3 Florida State received three first-place votes and moved up a spot after a dominant win over Southern Miss.

Texas received two first-place votes after its biggest regular-season win in years. The Longhorns are in the top five for the first time since starting the 2010 season at No. 5 and have their highest ranking since finishing No. 2 after losing the BCS championship game to Alabama in 2009.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.