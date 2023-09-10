Deputies investigating after shooting injures one in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened Saturday night.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to Heritage Court at around 11 p.m. in reference to a shooting.

Once on scene, deputies found a victim had been shot after an unknown suspect entered the house.

Deputies applied a tourniquet to the victim and he was taken to the hospital for treatment.

This is all the information we have at this time. We will update this article when we learn more details.

