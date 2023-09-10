Horse rescued from pool in Union Co.

Officials say the horse was stuck for several hours.
At least two Union County fire departments have been called to help rescue a horse in Weddington.
At least two Union County fire departments have been called to help rescue a horse in Weddington.(Zack Weilage/WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WEDDINGTON, N.C. (WBTV) - At least two Union County fire departments spent their Sunday rescuing a horse in Weddington.

A horse was first discovered trapped in a swimming pool around 9 a.m. Sunday morning but had possibly been scared into it overnight, according to crews with the Wesley Chapel Fire Department.

Midland Fire and Rescue tweeted Sunday afternoon that they were assisting Wesley Chapel.

The department sent in a trained large animal rescue technician to assist.

The horse was freed shortly after 3 p.m.

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

