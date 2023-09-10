Horse rescued from pool in Union Co.

WEDDINGTON, N.C. (WBTV) - At least two Union County fire departments spent their Sunday rescuing a horse in Weddington.

A horse was first discovered trapped in a swimming pool around 9 a.m. Sunday morning but had possibly been scared into it overnight, according to crews with the Wesley Chapel Fire Department.

Midland Fire and Rescue tweeted Sunday afternoon that they were assisting Wesley Chapel.

The department sent in a trained large animal rescue technician to assist.

The horse was freed shortly after 3 p.m.

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.