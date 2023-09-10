Man arrested after shooting injured 1 in Haywood Co.

HAYWOOD COUNTY,N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested after a shooting injured one person on Saturday.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, officers were called to a scene in the Lake Junaluska area for an alleged gunshot wound.

Deputies said the alleged shooter, 35-year-old Christopher McNeely, was arrested and charged with the following:

Assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury

Injury to personal property

Misdemeanor child abuse

The Sheriff’s Office said the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies said McNeely is currently being held at the Haywood County Detention Center on a $750,000.

