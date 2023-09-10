One dead after Spartanburg Co. crash

By Sumner Moorer
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg Co. Coroner’s Office says they’re investigating a deadly crash that happened Sunday.

The Coroner’s Office says they were called to Melvin Hill Rd. and Hwy 11 in response to a crash Sunday morning.

Officials say a 2014 Toyota SUV carrying three people was traveling east on E Frontage Rd when they collided in the intersection with a 2010 Toyota SUV carrying one person, traveling north on Hwy 11.

The 2014 SUV went off the right side of the roadway, striking a ditch.

The 2010 SUV also went off the right side of the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned.

Officials say all passengers in both vehicles were transported to the hospital.

Officials say 81-year-old Raquel Torres was pronounced dead just before 1:00 p.m.

Officials say South Carolina Highway Patrol is also investigating.

