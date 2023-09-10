Protestors who chained themselves to police training center construction equipment released from jail, records show

The group said they were there to implement “the people’s stop work order.”
By Hope Dean
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Several protestors who were arrested during a demonstration against Atlanta police’s future public safety training center — dubbed “Cop City” by opponents — were released from jail on Saturday, according to DeKalb County Jail records.

On Thursday, the five protestors reportedly trespassed onto the property where the training center is being built and chained themselves to construction equipment, police said. The group said they were there to implement “the people’s stop work order.” The five were let go on an “unsecured judicial release,” meaning no bond was assigned, jail records show.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: APD: 5 arrested after protesters chain themselves to equipment at public safety training center

The protestors are:

  • Lalita Martin, 28, from Atlanta, charged with trespassing, obstruction and reckless conduct
  • Timothy Sullivan, 25, from Burlington, Mass., charged with trespassing and obstruction
  • Ayeola Whitworth, 25, from Atlanta, charged with trespassing and obstruction
  • David Dunn, 61, from Roswell, charged with trespassing and obstruction
  • Jeffrey Jones, 65, from Smyrna, charged with trespassing and obstruction

For years, the training center has been the center of heated protests and incidents — some deadly. Most recently, more than 60 people are facing racketeering charges in connection to their protest of the site.

Police say the 85-acre complex in DeKalb County would act as a mock city for real-world training and emergency vehicle operations, among other things.

RELATED: The Atlanta Public Safety Training Center | A timeline of violence, controversy

Opponents say they have collected more than 100,000 signatures for a referendum, where voters would decide the training center’s fate. The signatures are currently being verified.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 dead after Spartanburg Co. shooting
2 dead following shooting in Spartanburg Co., deputies investigating
Traffic Crash
19-year-old motorcyclist dies following crash involving tractor-trailer
A mother in Florida is spreading awareness after she says her twins were found suffocated in a...
Mother of 4 warns other parents after finding twins suffocated in toy chest
Michael Gosnell
Asheville Police arrest ‘prolific offender’
Landon Elder, 17, has reportedly been hospitalized with severe injuries after diving into a...
17-year-old paralyzed after diving into shallow pool, family says

Latest News

23-year-old arrested following shooting
23-year-old arrested following shooting
Waggin at the Waterpark
Waggin' at the Water park
At least two Union County fire departments have been called to help rescue a horse in Weddington.
Horse rescued from pool in Union Co.
Shooting in Minot
Deputies investigating after shooting injures one in Spartanburg Co.
8-year-old accidentally shoots himself in Morgan Co.
8-year-old accidentally shoots himself in Morgan Co.